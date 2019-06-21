GREBNER, SR. RONALD W.

Age 83, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, of Whitehall. Beloved husband of the late Jacquelyn (Preisinger); father of Shelley (Dave) Muner, Ronald Jr., Randall (Karen), Lesley and the late Kimberly; proud grandfather of 14 and great grandfather of 20; brother of Marlene (the late Harry) Vogt, Nancy (the late Buzzy) Buzzato, Valerie (Tom) Vangilder and Walter (Sue) Grebner; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Ron founded and operated Paramount Flooring and was long time member of the Knights of Columbus. He loved to golf and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family. His family would like to especially thank the staff of Jefferson Hospital Cancer Center, Bridges Hospice, as well as all of Ron's care givers over the years. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Saturday and Sunday, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Monday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.