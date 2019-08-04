Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Boron Funeral Home, Inc.
1719 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
(412) 882-1506
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church
Age 80, peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, August 1, 2019, of Carrick, formerly of the South Side. Devoted husband of Marlene (Serpinskas) Held; loving father of Dianne Schessler and Ronald (Candace) Held, Jr.; Pap of Jeffrey and Jacob Held and Lindsay and Emily Schessler; son of the late Raymond and Bertha Held; brother of the late Raymond, Marie "Sis", and Rich Held. Visitation Sunday 1-5 and 6-8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Monday at 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church at 10:30 a.m. www.BoronFuneralHome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019
