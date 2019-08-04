|
HELD RONALD W.
Age 80, peacefully surrounded by his loving family, on Thursday, August 1, 2019, of Carrick, formerly of the South Side. Devoted husband of Marlene (Serpinskas) Held; loving father of Dianne Schessler and Ronald (Candace) Held, Jr.; Pap of Jeffrey and Jacob Held and Lindsay and Emily Schessler; son of the late Raymond and Bertha Held; brother of the late Raymond, Marie "Sis", and Rich Held. Visitation Sunday 1-5 and 6-8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Monday at 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church at 10:30 a.m. www.BoronFuneralHome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 4, 2019