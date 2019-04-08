Home

Monahan Funeral Home
125 Carlisle Street
Gettysburg, PA 17325
(717) 334-2414
RONALD W. POOLE


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
RONALD W. POOLE Obituary
POOLE RONALD W.

Age 70, Gettysburg, PA, died March 29, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, PA. Son of the late William and Angeline Lorenzi Poole. Graduated from Baldwin High School in Pittsburgh, PA, and veteran of the US Marine Corps, serving two tours in Vietnam. HVAC Specialist and Training Administrator at the National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, Maryland, and teacher at Frederick, MD, Community College. Survived by his wife, Karyol Kniffen Poole; two sons, Matthew Alan Poole (Emily Driver Poole) of Gordonsville, VA, and Bryan William Poole (Jennifer Fox) of Waynesboro, PA; a sister, Maria Poole of Pittsburgh, PA. A Celebration of Ron's Life has taken place. Memorials to the , 1004 North Juniata St., Hollidaysburg, PA 16648. Full obituary online and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019
