RONALD WILLIAM "BILL" PARTNER

RONALD WILLIAM "BILL" PARTNER Obituary
PARTNER RONALD WILLIAM "BILL"

Age 92, of North Versailles, formerly of Chalfant, passed away on December 14, 2019.  Beloved husband of Henrietta  Partner for 68 years; father of  Evon (Robert) Whalen, Dwight Thomas  Partner, Ronald (Leah) Partner, and Jill (Andrew) Cable; grandfather of Jacob (Veronica) Whalen,  Sarah (Zak) Kogut, Theresa  Partner, Julie Partner, Mallory (Ryan) Hendricks, and Madison Cable; great-grandfather of Angelina, Jaclynn,  Elijah, Brianna, Lily, Natalia, Crystal, Ryan, and Hazel. He was preceded in death by parents, Walter and Goldie Partner; brother, Harry Partner; and sister, Betty Plummer.  Bill was a very kind loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He worked on the railroad for 42 years, and retired as an Engineer. He enjoyed being outside, working in the yard or riding his bike on the trail.  Friends will be received on Monday from 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 118 Shaw Avenue, Turtle Creek (412-823-1950), where a service will be on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Monongahela Cemetery.  www.jobefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 16, 2019
