John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Apostles Parish, St. Wendelin Church
RONALD "BUZZ" ZUCCHER Jr.

RONALD "BUZZ" ZUCCHER Jr. Obituary
ZUCCHER, JR. RONALD "BUZZ"

Age 33, of Baldwin, peacefully on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was the son of Ronald J. Zuccher and Dina Zuccher and the devoted father of John, James and Gabrielle. Buzz was betrothed to his beloved Ashley Schwalm of 10 years. He is also survived by his strong-willed sister, Janeen (John) Hodson; nephews, Sawyer and Brody Hodson; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Buzz was a simple man who believed his family came before anything else. He was the rock of his family. His selfless sacrifice to put his family first was well known. He was also a dedicated Pittsburgh Pens fan. After a short battle with cancer, he is now with God and his family, knowing that we will all meet again. God Bless our Buzz and Let's Go Pens! Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Saturday and Sunday 2 - 4 p.m. and 6 - 8 p.m.  Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Wendelin Church at 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Everyone please meet at church. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Mario Lemieux Foundation, Two Chatham Center, Suite #1661, 112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 in memory of Buzz.   Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019
