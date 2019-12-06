|
|
LOPER ROSA L.
On Tuesday, November 26, 2019, Rosa L. Loper, 75, of Pittsburgh, PA. Sister of Rev. Glenn Loper, Iris Loper-Thomas and Stanley Loper; also survived by a host of other family members and friends. Visitation Saturday 10 to 11 a.m. on December 7, 2019 at Living Water Ministry, 736 Washington Ave., Braddock, where the funeral service will be held after the visitation Saturday 11:00 a.m. Interment Monongahela Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880. Funeral service Wednesday 11 a.m. on November 27, 2019 at Living Water Ministry, 736 Washington Avenue, Braddock, PA. Interment Monongahela Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 6, 2019