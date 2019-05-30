Home

Age 96, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019. Mother of Helen Wilkins, Dolores (John) Farley, Toni (Charles) Scott, Joyce (Daniel) Wallace, and Darnell (Margaret) Cabbagestalk, and the late Dorothy Peek and Shirley Cabbagestalk; thirteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; also a host of other family and friends. Viewing Friday, from 4-8 p.m., at ROSE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 10940 Frankstown Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15235. A Service of Christian Burial will be held at Rodman Street Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday at 11 a.m. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 30, 2019
