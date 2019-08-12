Home

Thomas L. Nied Funeral Home
Age 74, of Braddock Hills, on Saturday, August 10, 2019 after a brief battle with lung cancer, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. Daughter of the late Paul "Putty" and Nicholena "Lena" (Mylo) Tomko; beloved wife of 52 years to Richard William, Sr.; loving mother of Richard William Feczko, Jr., Rachelle Feczko and Rhonda Hastings and her husband, Doug; adoring "Grammy" to Richie, Ryan and Jocelyn; also survived by brother, James W. and his wife, Edna, Paul "Sonny" Tomko and sister-in-law, Elizabeth "Betsy" Tomko as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Rosalee was vibrant and enjoyed a long career in retail as well as Food and Nutrition retail business including work with Revco, Giant Eagle and Morrison Food Services. She always brought a smile to the customers she helped - even the college students when she worked at Duquesne and Point Park. She was a member of the Madonna del Castello Church in Swissvale and enjoyed her time as a bingo caller for Coach Rich 4 Kids, playing with her grandchildren and supporting their sporting events as well as appreciating relaxing time with her husband and children,  Rose, as her close family and friends referred to her, was known to take the lead on the dance floor at family weddings and volunteer at her son and grandson's sporting events with various needs. In her younger years she was an avid bowler, being a member of numerous leagues at Swissvale Bowl-a-rama.  Friends received Wednesday and Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington Street,  Swissvale, where a blessing service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. followed by burial at Monongahela Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA  15205 and/or continued support with Coach Rich 4 Kids events, annually hosted by her children


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 12, 2019
