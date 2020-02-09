|
|
WERNER ROSALEE JEANNE (CALIGIURI)
Age 77, of Monroeville, passed away on February 7, 2020. Beloved wife of William Werner; loving mother of Rebecca (Jason) Stack and Susan (Jeremy) Knauss; Nana to her granddaughters Chloe, Geana, and Willow Stack, and grandson Jaece Knauss; sister of Tonianne (Joe) Merante and Paul Caligiuri. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and good friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Clotilde Caligiuri. Jeanne was an incredible artist. She loved to share her joy of art with others, especially her nieces, nephews and daughters. Jeanne had the innate ability to make you feel special. Something about the way she spoke made you believe you were capable of great things. She was encouraging and a positive light to so many people. She wanted only the best for her family and those she loved. She was a great cook who prepared amazing meals. She took great pride in her home that was always kept immaculately clean. She enjoyed reading and creating art but her family was most important to her. She was a loving mother who cherished her daughters and grandchildren very dearly. Jeanne sadly faced many health challenges in her life although she consistently had a positive attitude that never faltered. She remained strong throughout her battles with Cancer and Multiple Sclerosis. Her attitude and strength are an inspiration that her family and friends will always remember. Jeanne often told people "You're the best!". She was blessed to be surrounded by so many amazing people including friends, family, and nurses, but most importantly, her husband of 52 years. Jeanne and Bill had a beautiful marriage filled with patience and kindness. Their love for each other was evident within seconds of being in their presence. Bill provided Jeanne with the best care and life she could live while she was sick. Jeanne was surrounded by the best because she brought out the best in people. Although she was the one to tell others, it was actually Jeanne that was the best. Friends will be received on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, 10 a.m. at Christ the Divine Shepherd Parish at St. Bernadette Church. Interment to follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Not MS'nAround at https://allevents.in/org/not-msn-around/14546452#. www.jobefuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020