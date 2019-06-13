Home

ROSALIE A. PETERS

ROSALIE A. PETERS Obituary
PETERS ROSALIE A.

Of Brookline, age 93, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Wife of the late Vaughan M.D.; beloved mother of Barbara (Steve) Sullivan and the late Vaughan L. (Karen) and Dan Young, Debra S. and Paul A. (Nancy) Peters; also eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Family and friends will be received at the FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380, Friday only 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where Services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the National Children's Cancer Society, 500 North Broadway Ave., Ste. 1850, St. Louis, MO 63102 or at www.thenccs.org. www.deborfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 13, 2019
