KANE ROSALIE J. (SABALAUSKAS)
Age 77, peacefully at home on Sunday, March 15, 2020, of Whitehall. Beloved wife of 55 years to Alan R. Kane; loving mom of Aileen Kane, Demara (Julius) Mankowski and Kendra (John) Radacsi; proud Nan and Sunshine to Kayla and Jordan Radacsi; sister of Leonard (Grace) Sabalauskas; aunt of Jodi (Adam) Lombardi, Coriena (Kevin) Jesionowski and Frank Sabalauskas. Also survived by many friends and cousins. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday, March 19, 2020 from 3-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held privately. Online condolences at www.johnfslater.com or text condolences are appreciated and understood.