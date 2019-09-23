Home

ROSALIE (LUCARELLI) MERES

ROSALIE (LUCARELLI) MERES Obituary
MERES ROSALIE (LUCARELLI)

Formerly of North Braddock, age 79, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Lee Meres; loving mother of Rosemary Meres Roman of CA; cherished sister of David (Emily) Lucarelli, Phillip (Denise) Lucarelli, Francis (Debbie) Lucarelli, and George Lucarelli. Preceded in death by siblings, Anthony, Ralph, Vincent (surviving spouse, Raphael), Richard (surviving spouse, Jennie) Lucarelli and Mary Bair. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Rose was born and raised in Braddock, and resided in North Braddock for most of her life. She was a longtime employee of Nu Life Cleaners in Squirrel Hill. Rose always had a keen sense of humor and will be deeply missed by her loving family. Friends welcome Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, PA 15112, 412-824-8800, where a Blessing Service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 23, 2019
