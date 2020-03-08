Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROSALIE MOSLEY CASSIDY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CASSIDY MRS. ROSALIE MOSLEY Rosalie Cassidy was born Rosalie Mosley in Mitchell County, North Carolina on September 7, 1932 to Josephine and George Mosley. When she was very young, the family moved to Aliquippa, Pennsylvania where she grew up and married the love of her life, Duane H. Cassidy. The couple began their nomadic life in the US Air Force that would see them through 32 moves around the country. She would return to North Carolina, when the couple moved to Chapel Hill in 2004. Rosalie was known for her beautiful smile, her grace, and profound organizational skills. She was the greatest partner any husband could have. Her support helped Duane reach the rank of General in the USAF. As his rank rose, her work focus shifted from family and raising her four children to ever-increasing support of military families around the world. Although she never left the country until the age of 52, in her role as the First Lady of the Military Airlift Command and Transportation Command, Rosalie would travel the world with her husband visiting those serving the nation. On any given week, Rosalie might travel to three countries and host and attend a dozen functions. She was a tireless supporter of military spouses, and worked countless hours in base thrift shops. For more than four years, Rosalie and Duane hosted and entertained world leaders and royalty in her home and around the world. She was beloved and respected by thousands serving in the US military. Rosalie was devoted to her family and generous to a fault. She raised and is survived by her four children, Diane, Susan, Michael and Patrick. In addition to a stable, loving, immaculate home, all four would receive the great gift of a love for reading and the time in which to do so. Her devoted commitment to her family saw her husband through years of night school and her children through college. When the children were grown, she became a loving and happy grandmother to eight grandchildren, proud of each as they grew up and pursued college and varied careers. At the time of her passing, she was great-grandmother to five young children. Rosalie was preceded in death by her husband, Duane; her sister, Virginia; and her brother, Hoyt. She is survived by her daughter, Diane and husband, Charlie, daughter, Susan, son, Michael and wife, Karen, son, Patrick and husband, Cyrus and daughter by love and years, Joanne. She is also survived by her beloved siblings, sister, Loretta Hoffman, and brother, George Edward Mosley and his wife, Beth; and her sister-in-law, Dolores Sasway. Her loving grandchildren, Patrick, Matthew, Adam, Samuel, Emily, Thomas and Rosalie, and their spouses Tricia, Laura, Lindsay, Liz and Kevin, also survive her. Her darling great-grandchildren, Rebekah, Eric, Ezekiel, Joshua and Benjamin brought her joy in her final years. She sadly lost her brothers-in-law, Joseph Sasway, Robert Hoffman and Leroy Greenberger in previous years.



