GOODMAN ROSALIND BETH
Of Wexford, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Monday, February 10, 2020, with her loving family near. She was the loving daughter to Marlene (late James R.) and Kent (Candy) Brand, a mother of two to, Dawson J. and Tanner V. Richard, a sister to James and a loving friend to Linsey Vargo, Michelle and Ron Parks. The family wishes to thank her caring doctors, nurses, loving friends and Allderdice High School facility and most of all her STUDENTS. GO DRAGONS! Funeral arrangements by ALL COUNTIES CREMATION SERVICES, 164 W. Pike Street 15317, Canonsburg, (724) 705-4580. Roz's wishes were to have no public services. Condolences to the family can be sent c/o Marlene V. Goodman, 729 Somerville Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15243.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020