Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ROSALIND GOODMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSALIND BETH GOODMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSALIND BETH GOODMAN Obituary
GOODMAN ROSALIND BETH

Of Wexford, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Monday, February 10, 2020, with her loving family near. She was the loving daughter to Marlene (late James R.) and Kent (Candy) Brand, a mother of two to, Dawson J. and Tanner V. Richard, a sister to James and a loving friend to Linsey Vargo, Michelle and Ron Parks. The family wishes to thank her caring doctors, nurses, loving friends and Allderdice High School facility and most of all her STUDENTS. GO DRAGONS! Funeral arrangements by ALL COUNTIES CREMATION SERVICES, 164 W. Pike Street 15317, Canonsburg, (724) 705-4580. Roz's wishes were to have no public services. Condolences to the family can be sent c/o Marlene V. Goodman, 729 Somerville Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15243.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSALIND's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -