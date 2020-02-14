|
GOODMAN ROSALIND BETH
On Monday, February 10, 2020 of Wexford, passed into the arms of her Lord with her loving family at her bedside: sons, Dawson J. Richard and Tanner V. Richard, her brother, James, her mother, Marlene (late James R.), her other parents, Kent and Candy Brand, and her loving friends, Linsey Vargo and Michelle and Ron Parks. As per Roz's wishes, no public services will be conducted. The family wishes to thank her caring doctors, nurses, loving friends and the Allderdice faculty and most especially her STUDENTS. Go Dragons! Condolences to family may be sent c/o Marlene V. Goodman, 729 Somerville Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15243.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020