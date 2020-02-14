Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ROSALIND GOODMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSALIND BETH GOODMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSALIND BETH GOODMAN Obituary
GOODMAN ROSALIND BETH

On Monday, February 10, 2020 of Wexford, passed into the arms of her Lord with her loving family at her bedside: sons, Dawson J. Richard and Tanner V. Richard, her brother, James, her mother, Marlene (late James R.), her other parents, Kent and Candy Brand, and her loving friends, Linsey Vargo and Michelle and Ron Parks. As per Roz's wishes, no public services will be conducted. The family wishes to thank her caring doctors, nurses, loving friends and the Allderdice faculty and most especially her STUDENTS. Go Dragons! Condolences to family may be sent c/o Marlene V. Goodman, 729 Somerville Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15243.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSALIND's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -