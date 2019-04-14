|
KATZ ROSALYN BARBARA (COHN)
Age 87, peacefully on Apr.11,2019. Born Nov.26, 1931 in NY; survived by loving daughter, Leslie; grandaughter, Halina; nephews, Brad and Keith. Roz earned a PhD in Social work from Univ. of Pittsburgh. Besides working at the Health and Welfare Planning Asso. she co-founded Community Research Associates in 1987. CRA led the social service research scene in western PA for more than a decade. Memorial Service at a later time. Online condolences to
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019