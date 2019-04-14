Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ROSALYN KATZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSALYN BARBARA (COHN) KATZ

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROSALYN BARBARA (COHN) KATZ Obituary
KATZ ROSALYN BARBARA (COHN)

Age 87, peacefully on Apr.11,2019. Born Nov.26, 1931 in NY; survived by loving daughter, Leslie; grandaughter, Halina; nephews, Brad and Keith. Roz earned a PhD in Social work from Univ. of Pittsburgh. Besides working at the Health and Welfare Planning Asso. she co-founded Community Research Associates in 1987. CRA led the social service research scene in western PA for more than a decade. Memorial Service at a later time. Online condolences to 


www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.