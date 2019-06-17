PETRONE ROSALYN M. (KIRSCH)

Age 80, peacefully at home on Saturday, June 15, 2019, of Whitehall. Loving mother of Joseph A. (Donna) Petrone and Christine (Jeff) Bauman; cherished grandma of Nicci Bauman, Jesse (Nino) Bauman and Anthony Petrone; daughter of the late Norman B. and Anna Mae Kirsch; also survived by seven nieces and nephews. Rosalyn was an extremely generous woman who donated to numerous different charities. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where a blessing service will be held on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.