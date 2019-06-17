Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSALYN PETRONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSALYN M. (KIRSCH) PETRONE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROSALYN M. (KIRSCH) PETRONE Obituary
PETRONE ROSALYN M. (KIRSCH)

Age 80, peacefully at home on Saturday, June 15, 2019, of Whitehall. Loving mother of Joseph A. (Donna) Petrone and Christine (Jeff) Bauman; cherished grandma of Nicci Bauman, Jesse (Nino) Bauman and Anthony Petrone; daughter of the late Norman B. and Anna Mae Kirsch; also survived by seven nieces and nephews. Rosalyn was an extremely generous woman who donated to numerous different charities. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where a blessing service will be held on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now