BOSILJEVAC ROSANNE SALERA
Age 78, died peacefully on February 17, 2020 in Oakmont, PA. Rosanne, a lifelong resident of Pittsburgh, was born on June 25, 1941 to the late Leo and Beatrice (Bahm) Salera. During her career, Rosanne worked in doctors' offices as a medical assistant and medical secretary. She married Robert on September 2, 1961. They had two daughters, Rebecca and Amanda, to whom Rosanne was a tireless and devoted mom. Rosanne was an avid reader who always had a book with her. Later in life, she enjoyed weekly game nights of cards and Pokeno with friends. Rosanne loved dogs with a passion and adored her rescue dogs as well as her granddogs. She was a proud Grandma who loved to show pictures and talk about her grandchildren. Rosanne is survived by Robert, Rebecca, and Amanda; her son-in-law Kevin and her grandchildren, Ben and Jessie; as well as her many nieces and nephews. Rosanne was preceded in death by her siblings, Leona Krause, Dianne Westcott, and Leo Salera, Jr. Services will be private. For anyone who wants to honor her life, Rosanne would have loved for a donation to a charity for children or animals be made in her name. Rosanne will be dearly missed by her family and friends. A special thank you to her niece and "third daughter," Tracy, for her unwavering support and kindness. Arrangements entrusted to BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC., Oakmont.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020