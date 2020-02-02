|
LOPREIATO ROSARIA M. (VALOTTA)
Age 94, of Morningside, passed away on January 30, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Nazzareno Lopreiato; loving mother of Nicholas (Kathy) Lopreiato, Rosa (Chuck) Czake, Pauline Lopreiato and the late Salvatore (Barb) Lopreiato; cherished grandmother of Nicholas Lopreiato, Nicole Czake, Jenny Lopreiato, Johnny Czake, Charles Czake and Zachary Lopreiato; also survived by two great-grandchildren; daughter of the late Paolo and Concetta Valotta. Heaven gained another beautiful angel. She was such an amazing woman that conquered so many obstacles over the past few years. We cannot believe you are gone but we know you're watching over us. We take comfort knowing Pup Pup and Sammy were the pearly gates waiting to welcome you in. Family and friends received at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Monday, February 3, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Service at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 2, 2020