|
|
KERESTES ROSE A.
Age 79, of Kennedy Twp., passed peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Beloved wife of Edward; loving mother of David Kerestes (Cindy), Susan Nolfi (Joe) and Karen Lavrich (Ralph); dear grandmother of Joey, Alexis, Brendan, Nicky and Aaron. The family would like to thank the staff from Caring Heights Community Care and Bethany Hospice for their caring support for Rose. Family will receive friends TUESDAY at McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Forest Grove Road, Kennedy Twp., one hour prior to an 11:00 a.m. Blessing Service. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions be made in her memory to westernpa.hdsa.org. mcdermottfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 16, 2019