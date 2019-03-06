Home

ROSE ANN (POPATAK) BOHONAK

ROSE ANN (POPATAK) BOHONAK Obituary
BOHONAK ROSE ANN (POPATAK)

Age 87, of Baldwin Borough, entered Heaven's gates on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Beloved wife of John Bohonak for 63 years; loving mother of John R. Bohonak of Kittaning and Pam (Ray) Smithyman of Jefferson Hills; cherished grandmother of Carly (Kyle) Kyper of Robinson Township and Nick Smithyman; daughter of the late Modesta and Catherine Popatak; sister of the late Frank Popatak, Walter (survived by Eleanor) Popatak, Jean Flit and Mary Balco.  Also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.  Rose Ann was born in Pittsburgh (Southside) on January 6, 1932.  She was a lifetime member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church and worked many years for the Baldwin-Whitehall School District before retiring.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.  Funeral prayer on Friday morning at 9:15 a.m.  Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church at 10:00 a.m.  In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, One Grove Place, Pittsburgh, PA  15236.  Please send condolences to


www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 6, 2019
