More Obituaries for ROSE CLAPPERTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSE ANN CLAPPERTON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROSE ANN CLAPPERTON Obituary
CLAPPERTON ROSE ANN

On Tuesday, May 14, 2019, Rose Ann Clapperton, of Bellevue. Daughter of the late David and Louise (Strater) Clapperton; twin sister of Mary Lou Clapperton; sister of Roberta Hepler, Abby Brungo, and the late Judy Prom; adopted sister of Joan Vogel, also survived by David, Carol, Erich, Scott and Caris Vogel and by nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by a dear friend, Mildred Thomas. Rose was the most kind and gentle person. She was a deeply devoted Catholic. Friends will be received 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., Monday, May 20, 2019, at LAWRENCE T. MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 460 Lincoln Ave., Bellevue. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in the Church of the Assumption, Bellevue. www.ltmillerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 19, 2019
