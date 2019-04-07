KRIVOSHIA ROSE ANN (ZIELINSKI)

Age 88, of Peters Township, originally from Ambridge, passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Rose now joins her beloved husband, Eli Krivoshia, Jr., who died in February 2018; loving Mother of Kirsten Krivoshia and Miles Krivoshia; cherished Daughter of the late Steven and Clara Zielinski; caring sister of Clara Chaykowski, Steven Zielinski, and the late Gloria Crissi. Rose/Rose Ann/"Rosie with the Laughing Eyes" was a vivacious spirit who took joy in dancing the jitterbug, leading in the front row of Zumba class till age 85, faithfully following current events as a voracious reader, and preparing gourmet meals for her grateful family as she sang all the jazz standards, filling a room with her beautiful lilting voice. Rose took pride in her early years as a court stenographer, but her greatest pride and devotion was her family. Her sensitive heart will be missed by all. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS, (724) 941-3211. Friends and family are welcome for visitation on Friday 4/12 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., at 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, with a Trisagion blessing service at 4 p.m.; and additional visitation on Saturday 4/13 at 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, and a lunch reception afterward. Please make contributions in memory of Rose to the Dementia Society of America by mail to P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or online https://www.weremember.com/rosekrivoshia5c0e/memories. Please add and view tributes or send flower arrangements via our site at www.beinhauer.com.