Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brusco-Napier Funeral Service Ltd.
2201 Bensonia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-561-6474
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSE RIOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSE ANN TARDIO RIOTT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSE ANN TARDIO RIOTT Obituary
RIOTT ROSE ANN TARDIO

Age 91, of Cincinnati, OH, formerly of Beechview, on Friday December 6, 2019. Loving wife of the late Joseph Tardio; beloved mother of Margaret "Peggy" Monaco (Karl) Crytser and Christopher (Sarah) Tardio; loving grandmother of six; great-grandmother of nine. Friends received 6-8 p.m. Monday only at BRUSCO-NAPIER FUNERAL SERVICE, LTD., 2201 Bensonia Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, St. Catherine of Siena Church. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Add a tribute: www.brusco-napierfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -