RIOTT ROSE ANN TARDIO
Age 91, of Cincinnati, OH, formerly of Beechview, on Friday December 6, 2019. Loving wife of the late Joseph Tardio; beloved mother of Margaret "Peggy" Monaco (Karl) Crytser and Christopher (Sarah) Tardio; loving grandmother of six; great-grandmother of nine. Friends received 6-8 p.m. Monday only at BRUSCO-NAPIER FUNERAL SERVICE, LTD., 2201 Bensonia Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216. Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday at 10 a.m. in St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish, St. Catherine of Siena Church. Burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Add a tribute: www.brusco-napierfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019