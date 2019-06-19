ASTURI ROSE

On Monday, June 17, 2019, Rose Asturi was called home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and her adored son, the late Rev. Father Bruno A. Asturi. Born, September 4, 1924, and emigrated from Maierato, Italy to the U. S. in 1929. She is the beloved wife of 67 years of August Asturi, and cherished mother of the late Rev. Father Bruno A. Asturi; sister of Concetta (DeGaetano), and Anthony (Nino Ionadi); also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Phillip and Rosa Ionadi, brothers Paul and Pasquale (Ionadi) and Virginia (Costa). Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Saturday, June 22, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial St. Raphael Church 10:00 a.m. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com). Remembrances may be made in memory of Rose Asturi to Saint Lucy's Auxiliary for the Blind. https://www.stlucysauxiliary.org/donations/