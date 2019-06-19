Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
4900 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-621-1665
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSE ASTURI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSE ASTURI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROSE ASTURI Obituary
ASTURI ROSE

On Monday, June 17, 2019, Rose Asturi was called home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and her adored son, the late Rev. Father Bruno A. Asturi. Born, September 4, 1924, and emigrated from Maierato, Italy to the U. S. in 1929. She is the beloved wife of 67 years of August Asturi, and cherished mother of the late Rev. Father Bruno A. Asturi; sister of Concetta (DeGaetano), and Anthony (Nino Ionadi); also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Phillip and Rosa Ionadi, brothers Paul and Pasquale (Ionadi) and Virginia (Costa). Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Friday, June 21, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Saturday, June 22, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial St. Raphael Church 10:00 a.m. (freyvogelfuneralhome.com). Remembrances may be made in memory of Rose Asturi to Saint Lucy's Auxiliary for the Blind. https://www.stlucysauxiliary.org/donations/

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
Download Now