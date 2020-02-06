|
|
BUDICKY, OSB SISTER ROSE
On the feast of the Presentation, in the presence of her nephew Ron, Sister Rose peacefully slipped away embraced by God's love and finally relieved of her long-suffered pain. At the time of death she was 92, a few days away from her 93rd birthday. She lived her life well and influenced many people along the way by her faithfulness, fun-loving spirit, simple living and financial wisdom. Youngest of eight children born to George and Catherine Gavaler Budicky and named Mary Helen, she grew up in the small country town of Carrolltown, PA. She entered the Benedictine Sisters of Pittsburgh November 11, 1951 and received the habit July 7, 1952. From that time on, she was known as Sister Mary Rose, and went on to serve as educator in the Pittsburgh and Greensburg Dioceses. While teaching at St. Benedict Academy, she was well-loved and helped girls get good jobs in the business world. As Aspirant mistress in the OSB community, she was "mother" to teenage girls. As treasurer of SBA and the Benedictine Community, she was financially astute, fiscally responsible, mindful of stewardship. She wanted to be remembered as "a wonderful example of Benedictine life;" as such she was very faithful to her prayer life, the Benedictine Tradition and the Church. She also wanted to be remembered as "faithfully and joyfully serving her Sisters and the people of God." We knew her as an avid sports fan, animal and nature lover, artistic, excellent seamstress, good dancer. We remember her hanging her clothes outside in all kinds of weather ... and always taking an interest in the lives of the Sisters. Most of all, we remember her deeply loving her family and enjoying spending time with her niece, nephews, cousins and their families. Sister Rose is survived by her niece, Linda Sauter and nephews, Ron and John Budicky and their families, cousins and her Benedictine community. Services at Saint Benedict Monastery, 3526 Bakerstown Rd, Bakerstown, 15007: Viewing: Friday, February 7, 2:00-5:00 and 6:00-7:00 p.m. Vigil service: Friday at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass of Resurrection: Saturday at 10:30 a.m.Funeral arrangements are being handled by KASPER/HAHN FUNERAL HOME. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Benedictine Sisters of Pittsburgh.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020