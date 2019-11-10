Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 364-4444
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
ROSE C. MAZUR


1931 - 2019
ROSE C. MAZUR Obituary
MAZUR ROSE C.

Age 88, of Ross Twp., passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Rose was born February 1, 1931 in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Enrico and Amelia (Greco) Furgiuele. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Albert 'Maz' Mazur (2008) and a son, Donnie Mazur (1976). She is also preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and Vince Furgiuele; and two sisters, Mary Petrocelly, and Yolanda Segreti. She is survived by two sons, Jerry (Lana / Chris) and John (Susan) Mazur; and three daughters, Jayne (Mike) Nelson, Marybeth Mazur, and Patty (David) Lefever. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Celeste, Josh, Brenda, Johnny, Robbie, Lindsay, Michael, Donnie, Gary, Lee, Geena, Coleman, and 10 great-grandchildren, Amber, Landon, Payton, Kierra, Harleen, Jenna, Jozie, Jayla, Atticus and Bobbie. Surviving are two brothers, Enrico and Anthony Furgiuele; and one sister, Lucia Smith. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 1-8 p.m. at the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Perry Highway, Pittsburgh, PA 15237. Services will be held on Wednesday 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Michael Guthrie officiating. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.brandtfuneralhome.com for the Mazur family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Special Olympics Pennsylvania, 200 Cedar Ridge Dr. #214, Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019
