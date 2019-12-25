|
PLUTNICKI ROSE C.
On Friday, December 13, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Adam and Wanda K. Plutnicki; sister of the late Elizabeth Plutnicki, Wanda Bistagne, Helen Lewandowski, Margaret Plutnicki, and Barbara Plutnicki. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 2-7 p.m. Funeral Saturday, January 4, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Paul Cathedral at 10 a.m. Remembrances may be made to the Wanda K. Ruminski Plutnicki Scholarship Fund at Carlow University. freyvogelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 25, 2019