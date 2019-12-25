Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
4900 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15213
412-621-1665
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSE PLUTNICKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSE C. PLUTNICKI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSE C. PLUTNICKI Obituary
PLUTNICKI ROSE C.

On Friday, December 13, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Adam and Wanda K. Plutnicki; sister of the late Elizabeth Plutnicki, Wanda Bistagne, Helen Lewandowski, Margaret Plutnicki, and Barbara Plutnicki. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 2-7 p.m. Funeral Saturday, January 4, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Paul Cathedral at 10 a.m. Remembrances may be made to the Wanda K. Ruminski Plutnicki Scholarship Fund at Carlow University. freyvogelfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Freyvogel, John A. Sons Inc.
Download Now