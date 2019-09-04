|
BAGIN ROSE CATHLEEN
Peacefully at home in Pittsburgh. Youngest daughter of Sicilian immigrants Santo and Josephine Curro, who predeceased her, along with husband of 42 years Bruce Bagin, and brothers, Francis (Sis), Robert (Delores), James (Ethel), and Thomas (Dar); survived by her sisters, Fran Behling (Don, deceased), Rosemary Bagin (Jerry, deceased); children, Erik (Christine), Rebecca, Brendan, and Christian (Kate); many nieces and nephews; and grandchildren, Charlie, Jack, Katie, Christina, and Beatrix Bagin; many cousins in the U.S. and Italy; and many good friends. Educated by Franciscan sisters in West Allis, and Jesuits at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, her first career in social service was as a social worker in Chicago and Milwaukee. She later went on to work for the city of Pittsburgh senior centers, started a children's liturgy at St. Philomena Church in Pittsburgh, and was a very active member of The 11:30 Community for many years. She was a longtime volunteer at St. Rosalia Church, as an extraordinary eucharistic minister to nursing homes, and with Martha's Sacristans. She was also an avid gardener, devoted to her family, especially her grandchildren, loved all animals, was fiercely proud of her Italian heritage, longtime member of Scribes writing group at OASIS, and facilitator of the Italian heritage group at OASIS. Committed activist for socially conscious politics, especially the need for gun control. Passionate love for restoring old things, especially wooden furniture, of which she restored over 100 pieces, as well as large sections of woodwork in her Squirrel Hill home. Rose Cathleen made a final gift of her body to Humanity Gifts Registry, for scientific research. Memorial mass at St. Paul's Cathedral, Pittsburgh, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m., with a luncheon immediately following. Family and friends will be welcomed to a celebration of Rose Cathleen's life at the family home on Friday, September 6 beginning at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Humane Animal Rescue, 6926 Hamilton Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15208, and School Sisters of St. Francis, Inc., 1501 S. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, WI 53201.