MILLER ROSE D. (LAMPRECHT)
Age 98, of Mt. Troy, on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert E. Miller; mother of Patricia M. (David) Perkins and Janice M. (Walter) Siwek; grandmother of Christopher (Dana) Siwek, Carey Siwek, Julia Rose Perkins, and the late Jeffrey Perkins; great-grandmother of Christian Siwek. Family will welcome friends on Friday from 2-7 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Aloysius Church. Rose was a member of St. Aloysius Christian Mother's. Please offer condolences at:
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019