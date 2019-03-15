Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Aloysius Church
ROSE D. (LAMPRECHT) MILLER

ROSE D. (LAMPRECHT) MILLER Obituary
MILLER ROSE D. (LAMPRECHT)

Age 98, of Mt. Troy, on Thursday, March 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gilbert E. Miller; mother of Patricia M. (David) Perkins and Janice M. (Walter) Siwek; grandmother of Christopher (Dana) Siwek, Carey Siwek, Julia Rose Perkins, and the late Jeffrey Perkins; great-grandmother of Christian Siwek. Family will welcome friends on Friday from 2-7 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View), 388 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15229. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Aloysius Church. Rose was a member of St. Aloysius Christian Mother's. Please offer condolences at:


www.schellhaasfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019
