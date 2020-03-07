Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
On Friday, March 6, 2020, Rose Diulus Ciranni, beloved wife of the late Anthony J. Ciranni. Mother of Deborah Ann Bacco (Guy Bacco), and the late Joseph A. Ciranni. Grandmother of Talyson (Ryan O'Mahoney), Guy Anthony (Lizzy Bacco), Amanda and Angelica. Great-grandmother of Penn Packer. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Sister of Mary Degener and the late Nicholas Diulus, Cecelia Orsini, Ida Diulus, Madeleine Sabo, Anthony "Junior" Diulus and Delores Diulus. Friends will  received at JOHN A FREYVOGEL SONS, INC.,  (freyvogelfuneralhome.com) 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street on Sunday from 1-6 p.m. Funeral Monday, Mass of Christian Burial St. Rosalia Church, 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 7, 2020
