|
|
GETTY ROSE (SCUTICCHIO)
Age 87, of Beechview, on August 28, 2019. Loving wife of the late Richard; cherished mother of Denise Opiela (Oscar), and Marion; adoring grandmother of Dana and the late Billy VanKirk; treasured great-grandmother of Sabrina, Aleena and Bria. Visitation Fri. from 6-8 p.m. at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226. 412-343-1506 or ballfc.com. Mass Sat. at 9:30 a.m. in St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish - St. Catherine of Siena Church (Beechview). Everyone meet at church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019