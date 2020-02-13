|
|
GASS ROSE I.
Age 93, of Ross Twp., on February 11, 2020. Wife of the late Charles O. Gass, Jr. Mother of Bonnie Burlett (Bill). Grandmother of Matt W. Burlett. Sister of the late Harry Kruse. Rose was a former proud employee of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rose's family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice for their exceptional care. Visitation Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Funeral Service Saturday, 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorials suggested to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020