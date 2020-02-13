Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Services
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:30 AM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
ROSE I. GASS

ROSE I. GASS Obituary
GASS ROSE I.

Age 93, of Ross Twp., on February 11, 2020. Wife of the late Charles O. Gass, Jr. Mother of Bonnie Burlett (Bill). Grandmother of Matt W. Burlett. Sister of the late Harry Kruse. Rose was a former proud employee of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rose's family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice for their exceptional care. Visitation Friday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Funeral Service Saturday, 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Memorials suggested to Animal Friends, 562 Camp Horne Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15237.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 13, 2020
