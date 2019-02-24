Home

ROSE J. DeFRANCESCO

ROSE J. DeFRANCESCO Obituary
DeFRANCESCO ROSE J.

Of Brookline, on Friday, February 22, 2019. Wife of the late Alfred; beloved mother of Anthony J., James A., Robert M., and Ronald M.; sister of Carmen, Michael, John, and the late Frank Pagliaro; also 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received at THE FRANK F. DeBOR FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS SERVICES, INC., 1065 Brookline Blvd., 412-561-0380 Monday only 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Loreto Church. Interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery. www.deborfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019
