LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME
73 HIGHLAND AVE
Burgettstown, PA 15021
724-947-9518
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME
73 HIGHLAND AVE
Burgettstown, PA 15021
Rosary
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
2:30 PM
LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME
73 HIGHLAND AVE
Burgettstown, PA 15021
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church
1109 Main Street
Burgettstown, PA
ROSE (TESTA) LOUNDER


1922 - 2019
ROSE (TESTA) LOUNDER Obituary
LOUNDER ROSE (TESTA)

Age 97, formerly of Burgettstown, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, in her daughter's home in Mt. Lebanon. She was the daughter of the late Anthony and Maria Fecondo Testa. A graduate of Union High School in Burgettstown, she was a homemaker and caregiver to her son, Edward, Jr. Rose's greatest joy was her family. Her beloved husband, Edward F. Lounder, Sr., passed away on November 2, 2006. She is survived by her two daughters, Linda Clark of New Cumberland, WV and Janice Spicher of Mt. Lebanon (fiancé Bob Salko); also surviving are her grandchildren, Jason Pitcock and Krista Carson, both of New Cumberland, WV and great-grandchildren, Madaisha Pitcock of Nashville, TN and Kiera and Nathan Carson of New Cumberland, WV. She also leaves behind her dear friend and caregiver, Elizabeth Atarri. Deceased, in addition to her parents and husband, are her son, Edward F. Lounder, Jr., her sister, Margaret Grossi and her brother, Joseph Testa. Friends will be received from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday in the LEE & MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12th in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 1109 Main Street, Burgettstown. She will be laid to rest in Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Rose's memory to Pittsburgh Office, 400 Penn Center Blvd., Suite 524, Pittsburgh, PA 15235.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
