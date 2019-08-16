|
CATONE ROSE M.
On Wednesday, August 14, 2019, of Swissvale. Daughter of the late Gaetano and Giovannia Catone; loving sister of Congetta Mladjan and her late husband, John, the late Frank Catone, Carmela Caputo, George Catone, Julia Treu, John Catone, Helen Saccamango, Antoinette Catone, Joseph Catone, John Catone, and infants John and Corrine Catone. Rose is survived by her numerous nieces and nephews. She retired as a masseur at the Palm Aire Health Club in Pompano Beach, FL for many years. Friends received 1-4 p.m. Sunday only at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. A Service will be held at the funeral home on Monday morning at 10 a.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019