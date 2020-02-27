|
DeLUCA ROSE M. (COSTANZO)
On February 25, 2020 age 90, of Sharpsburg. Beloved wife of the late Alfred P. DeLuca; loving mother of Deborah Ferraro (John) and Denise DeLuca (George McComb); grandmother of Michael and Jessica Ferraro; sister of John Costanzo (Bonita). Rose loved her children and grandchildren more than anything. Friends received Monday, March 2, 2020 at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME INC., Sharpsburg. From 10 a.m. - 12 noon. A memorial service will be held immediately following. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to www.cff.org/give-today/.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020