Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
412-782-2211
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
Worrell Funeral Home Inc
820 Main St
Sharpsburg, PA 15215
ROSE M. (COSTANZO) DeLUCA

ROSE M. (COSTANZO) DeLUCA Obituary
DeLUCA ROSE M. (COSTANZO)

On February 25, 2020 age 90, of Sharpsburg. Beloved wife of the late Alfred P. DeLuca; loving mother of Deborah Ferraro (John) and Denise DeLuca (George McComb); grandmother of Michael and Jessica Ferraro; sister of John Costanzo (Bonita). Rose loved her children and grandchildren more than anything. Friends received Monday, March 2, 2020 at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME INC., Sharpsburg. From 10 a.m. - 12 noon. A memorial service will be held immediately following. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to www.cff.org/give-today/.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2020
