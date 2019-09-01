|
HRIBIK ROSE M. (DiGREGORIO)
Of Plum, formerly of Ford City, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019. Beloved wife for 57 years of Louis J. Hribik; loving mother of Gregory (Lisa) Hribik; grandmother of Elisabet Hribik; sister of the late Ralph and Richard DiGregorio; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Rose was a member of Our Lady of Joy Church where she was a longtime choir member and was active in the Ladies' Guild. Friends will be received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd. (across from S & T Bank) Plum, PA 15239. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Joy Church, Plum. Interment will follow in Plum Creek Cemetery. If desired, the Hribik family suggest memorials to the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019