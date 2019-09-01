Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
ROSE M. (DiGREGORIO) HRIBIK

HRIBIK ROSE M. (DiGREGORIO)

Of Plum, formerly of Ford City, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019. Beloved wife for 57 years of Louis J. Hribik; loving mother of Gregory (Lisa) Hribik; grandmother of Elisabet Hribik; sister of the late Ralph and Richard DiGregorio; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Rose was a member of Our Lady of Joy Church where she was a longtime choir member and was active in the Ladies' Guild.  Friends will be received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Rd. (across from S & T Bank) Plum, PA 15239.  Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, 10 a.m., Our Lady of Joy Church, Plum.  Interment will follow in Plum Creek Cemetery.  If desired, the Hribik family suggest memorials to the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E 201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019
