Home

POWERED BY

Services
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSE MIZAK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSE M. (KOLESAR) MIZAK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSE M. (KOLESAR) MIZAK Obituary
MIZAK ROSE M. (KOLESAR)

Formerly of Whitaker, on January 25, 2020, in Ravenna, OH. Age 85. Loving wife of 51 years to the late Thomas D. Mizak. Daughter of the late John and Ann (Ondo) Kolesar. Mother of Thomas (Julie) Mizak of Kiowa, CO and Denise (Mike) O'Connor of Ravenna, OH. Sister of Eleanor (Don) Swanson, Mary (Robert) Potochnik, Angie Cartwright, Richard (Cindy) Kolesar and the Late Bernard and John Kolesar. Beloved Grandmother of Nicholette Mizak, Brian (Paige) Mizak, Steven Mizak, Michael Mizak, Chad O'Connor, Sarah Mizak, Kelley (Chris) Prilla and Timmy (Kaitelyn) Mizak. Great-Grandmother of Mya, Brayden, Ronnie, Grayson and Henry. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall, Wednesday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass Thursday, 10 a.m. at St. Rita Catholic Church, Munhall. Interment to follow at The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Rose was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and avid Steelers fan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Gardens at Liberty Park, 9975 Greentree Pkwy., Streetsboro, OH 44241, or Gardens of Western Reserve Hospice, 3792 State Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -