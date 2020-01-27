|
|
MIZAK ROSE M. (KOLESAR)
Formerly of Whitaker, on January 25, 2020, in Ravenna, OH. Age 85. Loving wife of 51 years to the late Thomas D. Mizak. Daughter of the late John and Ann (Ondo) Kolesar. Mother of Thomas (Julie) Mizak of Kiowa, CO and Denise (Mike) O'Connor of Ravenna, OH. Sister of Eleanor (Don) Swanson, Mary (Robert) Potochnik, Angie Cartwright, Richard (Cindy) Kolesar and the Late Bernard and John Kolesar. Beloved Grandmother of Nicholette Mizak, Brian (Paige) Mizak, Steven Mizak, Michael Mizak, Chad O'Connor, Sarah Mizak, Kelley (Chris) Prilla and Timmy (Kaitelyn) Mizak. Great-Grandmother of Mya, Brayden, Ronnie, Grayson and Henry. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main St., Munhall, Wednesday 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass Thursday, 10 a.m. at St. Rita Catholic Church, Munhall. Interment to follow at The National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. Rose was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and avid Steelers fan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Gardens at Liberty Park, 9975 Greentree Pkwy., Streetsboro, OH 44241, or Gardens of Western Reserve Hospice, 3792 State Rd., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 27, 2020