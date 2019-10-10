Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
(412) 461-6394
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
3511 Main Street
Munhall, PA 15120
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen R.C. Church
Hazelwood, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSE REYNOLDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSE M. (KRAMER) REYNOLDS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSE M. (KRAMER) REYNOLDS Obituary
REYNOLDS ROSE M. (KRAMER)

On October 7, 2019, age 85, of Penn Twp., formerly of Hazelwood. Rose was born in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late Elmer and Catherine (Connors) Kramer; beloved wife of the late Richard E. Reynolds; cherished mother of Richard "Tim" (Donna) Reynolds, Kevin C. (Lurla Gay) Reynolds and Lynne Reynolds (Stephen) Wingard; loving grandmother of Sean T. (Leah) Reynolds, Kevin J. Reynolds and Paige M. Wingard; special great-grandmother of Logan and Jaxson Reynolds; sister of Kathleen "Cass" Marbella and William J. Kramer; also many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends received on Friday from 1-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 15120 (412-461-6394). Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Stephen R.C. Church in Hazelwood. Please share your memories and condolences at:


georeigreenfuneralhome.com   

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George Irvin Green Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now