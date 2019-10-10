|
REYNOLDS ROSE M. (KRAMER)
On October 7, 2019, age 85, of Penn Twp., formerly of Hazelwood. Rose was born in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late Elmer and Catherine (Connors) Kramer; beloved wife of the late Richard E. Reynolds; cherished mother of Richard "Tim" (Donna) Reynolds, Kevin C. (Lurla Gay) Reynolds and Lynne Reynolds (Stephen) Wingard; loving grandmother of Sean T. (Leah) Reynolds, Kevin J. Reynolds and Paige M. Wingard; special great-grandmother of Logan and Jaxson Reynolds; sister of Kathleen "Cass" Marbella and William J. Kramer; also many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends received on Friday from 1-4 and 6-9 p.m. at the GEORGE IRVIN GREEN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3511 Main St., Munhall 15120 (412-461-6394). Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Stephen R.C. Church in Hazelwood. Please share your memories and condolences at:
georeigreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 10, 2019