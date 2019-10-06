Home

ROSE M. SHEARER

ROSE M. SHEARER Obituary
SHEARER ROSE M.

Age 80, of Rennerdale, PA, passed away peacefully at home with her children by her side on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert L. Shearer; loving mother of Robert (Sloane) Shearer, Janet Shearer, Karen Schaffer, and the late Lynn Anne Shearer; also survived by six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and four siblings. Private arrangements entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, Robinson Twp.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019
