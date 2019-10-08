Home

George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
724-935-3400
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George A. Thoma Funeral Home
10418 Perry Hwy
Wexford, PA 15090
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Alphonsus Parish
Wexford., PA
Entombment
Following Services
St. Alphonus Cemetery.
ROSE M. VOGEL

ROSE M. VOGEL
VOGEL ROSE M.

On Saturday, October 5, 2019, age 93, of Franklin Park.  Beloved wife of the late Max Vogel; loving mother of Bill (Janet) Vogel, Tom Vogel and Judy (Tom) Pappalardo; Nana to Amy Rose (Larry) Kinnard, Diana (Julian) Toepfer, Angel Pappalardo (fiance' Joel Servillo) Christy Pappalardo (fiance' Ian McGrath), and Max Pappalardo; and great-Nana to Caden McGrath and Judah Toepfer. Mrs. Vogel was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers. "She who dies with the most fabric wins!"  Friends will be received Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 10418 Perry Hwy., Wexford, PA 15090.  A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019, 10 a.m. in St. Alphonsus Parish, Wexford. Entombment to follow in St. Alphonus Cemetery.  Memorial contributions may be made to: Good Samaritan Hospice House, 146 Neely School Rd., Wexford, PA 15090.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019
