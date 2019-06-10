|
|
MALESIC ROSE (HUMENIK)
Age 82, on Saturday, June 8, 2019, of West Mifflin, formerly of McKeesport. Beloved mother of Diane (Joseph) Pippi, Thomas (Katey) Malesic and Maureen (Jason) Fritz; grandmother of Eric and Jason Pippi, Stephanie (Paul) Berard, Kelly Yost, Kevin Malesic, Katie and Megan Yost; sister of David Humenik; also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. No visitation. Arrangements by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood, PA 15227. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, Holy Angels Church on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Please send Condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 10, 2019