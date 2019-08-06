Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
ROSE MANGANELLO CUTRARA

ROSE MANGANELLO CUTRARA Obituary
CUTRARA ROSE MANGANELLO

Age 98, originally from Sheraden, married and lived in Bloomfield, Stanton heights and recently Genesis Bridgeville Rehabilitation & Care Center (Country Meadows.) Companion and wife of the late Cosimo Manganello, August Cutrara and Frank Zygowski; mother of Rosalie (David) Jerpe, Barbara (Vincent) Bruscemi, Joyce (Clifton) Richards; and stepsons, Robert and the late Phillip and James Cutrara; grandmother of eight grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren; sister of Sam (Marlene) Cianciulli, George (Ann) Cianciulli and the late Isabell Irwin, Carmen Cianciullo, Frank Chinsula, Mary Michenzi, Sue Ulrigh; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER'S. Family and friends welcome Wednesday, 2-4 and 6-8 at 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, PA, 15317. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Benedict the Abbot Church, 120 Abington Drive, McMurray, PA, 15317. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 718 Hazelwood Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA, 15217 (Squirrel Hill.) Family suggest memorial contributions to a . Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 6, 2019
