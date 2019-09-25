Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
ROSE MARIE (GUERRIERI) ACQUAVIVA

ROSE MARIE (GUERRIERI) ACQUAVIVA Obituary
ACQUAVIVA ROSE MARIE (GUERRIERI)

After a long and courageous battle with several health issues, Rose passed away peacefully on Monday, September 23, 2019 in Newark, Delaware. Rose, age 90, formerly of Penn Hills, loved watching and rooting as hard as any fan ever could for her beloved Steelers, Penguins and Pitt, but loved her entire Acquaviva/ Guerrieri family even more and with her whole heart. Rose was the widow of WWII veteran Robert Acquaviva, who passed away July 24, 2011, after 54 years of marriage. She is survived by two sons,  Robert C. (Gloria) of Wilmington, Delaware and Greg (Kathleen); granddaughters, Alison, Valerie and Maggie, all of Cumming, Georgia. In addition, she is survived by one cousin, Nancy Bertoni of Penn Hills; and three nieces and nephews and their families,  Felicia Guerrieri, Cindy Tedesco (Michael) and Vincent Guerrieri (Kelli), all of Florida. Friends and family will be received at WILLIAM F. GROSS FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 11735 Frankstown Road in Penn Hills from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019. Funeral prayers Friday, September 27, 2019, at 9:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Fisher Catholic Church, 33 Lewin Lane, Churchill 10 a.m. followed by interment in Good Shepherd Cemetery in Monroeville. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 25, 2019
