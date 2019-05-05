Home

POWERED BY

Services
Savolskis-Wasik-Glenn Funeral
3501 Main St
Munhall, PA 15120
412-462-2288
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSE AFANASIEFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSE MARIE (YOUNGFLEISCH) AFANASIEFF

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROSE MARIE (YOUNGFLEISCH) AFANASIEFF Obituary
AFANASIEFF ROSE MARIE (YOUNGFLEISCH)

Of West Homestead, on May 2, 2019, age 86. Daughter of the late Charles and Agnes (Schenn) Youngfleisch; beloved wife of 64 years to the late George Afanasieff; mother of John Afanasieff and the late George, Jr. and Paul Afanasieff; sister of Charles Youngfleisch, Joann Johnbrier and the late Theresa Laskovich, Ruth Anderson and Mary; grandmother of Jesse Afanasieff; great-grandmother of Shane and Cailey. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Tuesday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., where a Blessing Service will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. www.swgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now