AFANASIEFF ROSE MARIE (YOUNGFLEISCH)
Of West Homestead, on May 2, 2019, age 86. Daughter of the late Charles and Agnes (Schenn) Youngfleisch; beloved wife of 64 years to the late George Afanasieff; mother of John Afanasieff and the late George, Jr. and Paul Afanasieff; sister of Charles Youngfleisch, Joann Johnbrier and the late Theresa Laskovich, Ruth Anderson and Mary; grandmother of Jesse Afanasieff; great-grandmother of Shane and Cailey. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Tuesday 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., where a Blessing Service will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. www.swgfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 5, 2019