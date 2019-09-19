|
APPLEBY ROSE MARIE
A lifelong resident of the East Pittsburgh area, died Sunday, September 15, 2019, at Forbes Hospital at the age of 77. Rose was born in 1942 to Elward Appleby and Monica Mallon Appleby of East Pittsburgh. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Patricia Appleby Carey and brother-in-law, Ed Carey. She is survived by her sister, LaVerne Appleby MacDonald and her husband, Rev. Charles MacDonald of Grafton, WV; Niece Colleen Carey Bonzani and her husband Keith Bonzani of Pittsburgh and their children; nephew, Eddie Carey and his wife, Jen Carey of Pittsburgh and their children; niece, Martha MacDonald Stalder and her husband, James Stalder of Nebraska and their children; nephew, John MacDonald and his wife, Karen MacDonald of Nebraska and their children; niece, Becky MacDonald Mickel of West Virginia and her children; niece, Esther Gorbey and her fiancé, Bryan Wilson of West Virginia and her children. Rose worked as a nanny in her adult life, and later worked at Denny's where she remained until her retirement. She had a much-loved dog named Prince who brought much enjoyment to her life, and she enjoyed reading and spending time with friends and family. She spent the last years of her life as a resident of ManorCare Nursing Home in Monroeville where she enjoyed an active social life. The family of Rose wishes to express sincere thanks to the staff of ManorCare and the staff of Forbes Hospital for the wonderful care they provided to Rose. Friends are invited to attend a graveside service at Church Hill Cemetery, 260 Churchill Road, Turtle Creek 15145, on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Charles MacDonald officiating. Arrangements by WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC. 412-731-5001.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 19, 2019