|
|
BORKOVICH ROSE MARIE
Age 93, of Plum, on Friday, July 5, 2019. Wife of the late Frank Borkovich; loving mother of David Borkovich and Mark Borkovich; grandmother of Brittany (Brett) Fellers and Haley Borkovich; sister of the late Bert Unterberger, Jr.; also survived by numerous nieces and cousins. Rose Marie graduated from the Presbyterian School of Nursing as a registered nurse and nurse anesthetist. She was also the owner of Willows Golf Range. Friends received, Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills. Where a Blessing Service will be Tuesday 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 7, 2019