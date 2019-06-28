|
|
DEFAZIO ROSE MARIE (MARSICO)
Age 87, in Chicago IL, formerly of O'Hara Twp., on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, Mrs. DeFazio was the beloved wife for 67 years of Joseph F. DeFazio; mother of Cynthia D. Smetana (Mark), Vincent DeFazio, and the late Stephen DeFazio; daughter of the late Vincent and Rose Magaro Marsico; grandmother of Debra Smetana, Jessica Smetana. Celebrate Mrs. DeFazio's life with her family at a Memorial Mass on Monday, July 1st at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, O'Hara Twp. Arrangements made by PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Shaler Twp. Please leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 28, 2019