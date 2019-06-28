Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
923 Saxonburg Blvd
Pittsburgh, PA 15223
412-486-3600
Memorial Mass
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
O'Hara Twp
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSE DEFAZIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSE MARIE (MARSICO) DEFAZIO


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROSE MARIE (MARSICO) DEFAZIO Obituary
DEFAZIO ROSE MARIE (MARSICO)

Age 87, in Chicago IL, formerly of O'Hara Twp., on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, Mrs. DeFazio was the beloved wife for 67 years of Joseph F. DeFazio; mother of Cynthia D. Smetana (Mark), Vincent DeFazio, and the late Stephen DeFazio; daughter of the late Vincent and Rose Magaro Marsico; grandmother of Debra Smetana, Jessica Smetana. Celebrate Mrs. DeFazio's life with her family at a Memorial Mass on Monday, July 1st at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, O'Hara Twp. Arrangements made by PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Shaler Twp. Please leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now