DEITT ROSE MARIE (GEORGE)

Age 81, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully Monday, April 15, 2019, in Walden's View Senior Living, North Huntingdon. She was born July 22, 1937, in St. Mary's, WV, a daughter of the late Nelson and Glenola (Smith) George. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Dale, Bob and Larry; and sister Eve. Rose Marie was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved spending time with her family, bird-watching and enjoying nature while porch-sitting. Rose Marie will be sadly missed by her son, Mark Deitt and his wife, Johnetta, of Apollo; daughter, Jennifer Coulter, of Irwin; sisters, Carol McHenry and Jo Ann Hartley (Art), all of the Pittsburgh area; and numerous nieces and nephews. She treasured her four grandchildren, April, Isaac, Naomi and Leah. Respecting Rose Marie's wishes, there will be no visitation. Family and friends are invited to attend a gathering from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at VAIA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, (724) 468-1177, followed by memorial and committal services that will be conducted at 11 a.m., immediately following the gathering, with Pastor Terry Erwin of Norwin Christian Church, officiating. Interment in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont, will be private. To send online expressions, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit:

VaiaFuneral Home.com